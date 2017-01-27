Ahead of polls, Shiv Sena leaders may resign from Maharashtra govt

A day after the decided to go solo in the civic polls, senior Sena leader and state minister on Friday said he and his colleagues in the BJP-led government are carrying resignation letters in their pockets and waiting for party chief Uddhav Thackeray's directions.

"We carry resignation letters in our pockets. We will resign whenever Uddhavji asks us to do so," Kadam told reporters after the Sena ministers Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hand over a demand seeking cancellation of a government directive related to removal of religious photos from government offices.

He said the Sena MPs have also decided to boycott the all-party MPs' meeting called by Fadnavis ahead of the Parliament's Budget Session.

After days of uncertainty over forging ties with the for the upcoming civic polls in and across Maharashtra, Thackeray had announced on Thursday that his party would go it alone but remained non-committal on whether it would continue as a junior partner in the NDA government.

Reacting to the development, Fadnavis had said "change" will happen in the state, irrespective of whoever came along with the BJP, while chief Raosaheb Danve had asserted that the state government will complete its full term.

Meanwhile, leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday said the party will release a "black paper" on the "BMC scams".

Reacting to it, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Anyone from the street will get up and ask questions? People should learn to stay in their limits."

"We do not want to make unstable. That is why we will need to keep the alliance in the state for some time," he added.

Danve, meanwhile, said the Sena's decision to go solo in February's civic polls will have "no impact" on the state government.