AIADMK chief Sasikala to meet party MLAs, MPs from Jan 4 to 9 in Chennai

Sasikala was appointed general secretary on Dec 29 by the AIADMK general council meeting

Amid growing chorus within the party urging her to become the Chief Minister, chief VK on Monday announced consultative meetings with party functionaries, MLAs, and MPs from January 4 to 9 here, the first such exercise to be undertaken by her after being named the party General Secretary.



The slew of meetings with functionaries comes against the background of several party units having already adopted resolutions asking to assume the leadership in both the party and governance as general secretary and chief minister respectively.



The brainstorming exercise assumes significance in view of growing chorus urging her to become the Chief Minister immediately.



A senior party functionary told PTI that "it will be a kind of introductory, interactive meet," adding other matters may be taken up with the nod of the chair, an apparent reference to the growing "Chinnamma for CM," chorus.



will deliberate with constituency wise general council members, district office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, and functionaries at the levels of town, town panchayat and panchayat union.



She will also chair meetings with district secretaries of party wings and allied bodies.



In a party release, said she will hold consultative meetings on "party activities," at the headquarters here.



On January 4, functionaries from Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai will take part in the meetings.



Notably, the DMK had already announced that its general council meeting will be held on January 4 wherein party treasurer MK Stalin is set to be given a larger role and is likely to be named as DMK's working president.



While no meeting has been scheduled by on January 5, functionaries from districts including Theni and Dindigul will meet on January 6.



Similar meetings have been scheduled for January 7, 8 and 9.



