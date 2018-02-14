AIADMK expels 46 office bearers from Krishnagiri district unit

Top leaders of the ruling AIADMK, O and K Palaniswami, today continued their disciplinary action against partymen, expelling 40-odd office bearers from district for bringing 'disrepute' to the organisation. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Palaniswami, co-coordinator, announced the expulsion of 46 persons from the AIADMK's unit for "acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals," and for "bringing disrepute" to it. They were being expelled from all their present posts, besides from AIADMK's primary membership, the two leaders said in a statement. They asked workers not to have any truck with the expelled members. and Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August, 2017, had earlier warned of action against those going against the party line, following the AIADMK's loss in the RK Nagar by-poll, which was won by its sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran. The duo had earlier expelled a number of functionaries while stripping some of Dhinakaran's key aides of party posts.