AIADMK factions announce merger; Panneerselvam to be deputy CM and FM

The two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), emerged in February, this year, after the demise of Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, announced the merger between the factions. The cabinet would be realigned to include the representatives of the faction, according to sources.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who heads the ruling faction (Amma), and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who heads the Puratchi Thalivi Amma (PTA) faction, reached the party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, and shook hands announcing the merger. Both leaders arrived at the party headquarters after 2 pm.

It has been said that while one faction will lead the government, the other one will get the leadership of the party.

Speculations are that Pannerselvam is expected to take charge as the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of the state, apart from heading a nine-member committee in the party to guide the government. Palaniswami, who leads the (Amma) faction and is currently the CM of Tamil Nadu, will be co-chairing the committee. Some senior leaders from the Panneerselvam faction are also expected to get seats in the state cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at 4:30 pm Monday evening

The development comes after (Amma) rejected the leadership of VK Sasikala's nephew and party deputy general secretary and announced plans to appoint an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court Judge to probe into the death of Jayalalithaa, in lines with the demands of the O Panneerselvam-led Puratchi Thalivi Amma (PTA) faction.

"We will get the party symbol back and will defeat the enemy. Jayalalithaa had said before that after me, the will be there for 100 years. We all will make it sure," Palaniswami added.



The striking part of the merger is that EPS has taken a backseat in the party, declaring OPS as the convenor of the party. EPS will be the co-convenor.