AIADMK feud escalates amid suspense over Sasikala's swearing-in

Sasikala urged the party not to have any truck with Madusudanan, extend cooperation to Sengottaiyan

Amid continued uncertainty over the swearing-in of V K Sasikala, the feud in Tamil Nadu's ruling party escalated on Friday with the chief ministership aspirant sacking party Presidium Chairman E Madusudanan, who wrote to the not to recognise her as general secretary.



Sending a strong message to her detractors, sacked from the primary membership of the party, a day after he switched over to the rebel camp led by caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and appointed former minister K A Sengottaiyan in his place.



Sengottaiyan was relieved as the party's Organisation Secretary, a post to which he was appointed last week.



urged the party workers not to have any truck with and said they should extend their cooperation to Sengottaiyan.



Giving a major boost to the rival camp, yesterday extended his support to Panneerselvam, saying he wanted to "safeguard" the party.



"To protect AIADMK, everybody should join hands with OPS (Panneerselvam)," he had said.



had removed from the Treasurer post immediately after his revolt, but he has maintained that being a temporary general secretary, she does not have the powers to appoint or remove party functionaries. Insisting that he continues to be the treasurer, has written to banks not to allow anybody else to operate the party accounts without his consent.



had appointed another senior leader Dindigul C Srinivasan as the treasurer.



Hitting back at Sasikala, has written to the poll panel urging it to not to recognise her as general secretary, saying she was not elected to the post as per party by-laws.



told reporters about the letter shortly before he was sacked from by for "acting against the party".



Asserting that only cadres can elect a general secretary as per party rules, said he had asked the EC not to recognise as party chief.



Expelled Rajya Sabha member Pushpa has already petitioned the EC against the election of V K Sasikala, saying it was not done as per procedure and the EC has sought the party's response to it.



"As per party by-laws, the general secretary can be elected only by cadres. As per rules, there is no temporary General Secretary post," said.



A candidate for the general secretary's post should also have completed at least five years in the party.



"Since re-joined the only on March 31, 2012, she does not qualify to become general secretary. I have requested not to accept her appointment," he said.



Meanwhile, a section of MLAs owing allegiance to have dismissed media reports and allegations by the camp that they have been "detained" at a resort near here, and asserted that they were "free".



V C Arukutty, MLA from Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore and a supporter of Panneerselvam, alleged that the MLAs had been "detained" and were "not reachable."



"The MLAs are not reachable. They have been detained. They are legislators elected by people, so release them. Let them go and meet people," he told reporters here.



However, the MLAs owing allegiance to rejected the allegations.



"We are free. We are keenly awaiting Governor's invitation (to to form government). We are not children to be detained or abducted as is being reported in a section of media," Perundurai MLA ND Venkadachalam said.

Responding to reports that most of the MLAs were not



reachable on the phone, Venkadachalam said he had switched off his mobile phone to avoid taking "unnecessary calls," and speculations and "wrong news."



Gudiyatham MLA Jayanti Padmanabhan also said she has not been detained as was being claimed by loyalists.



Former Minister and senior party leader B Valarmathi insisted that the MLAs were free and alleged they were being "intimidated" by those close to



"The MLAs are free. They are being intimidated by Panneerselvam's relatives over phone and that is why they have switched off their mobile phones," she said.



Meanwhile, Srivaikundam MLA and former minister SP Shanmuganathan, a supporter of Panneerselvam, filed a police complaint here seeking to know the whereabouts of the legislators.



"There is no idea where the MLAs are," he said, adding that he has urged the police to find them.



As there was no word from Raj Bhavan about Sasikala's swearing-in even five days after she was elected legislature party leader, party spokesperson Vaigaichelvan voiced confidence that she would take over the reins of the state soon.



"Chinnamma (Sasikala) had met the Governor yesterday. Good news will come soon. She will become Chief Minister," he asserted.



He also reiterated the party stand that DMK was behind Panneerselvam's revolt.



Meanwhile, in an indication that the swearing-in might be further delayed, the venue of the ceremony today wore a desolate look even as the police security was withdrawn.



Soon after was elected legislature party leader, the University of Madras auditorium was spruced up on a war-footing for her swearing-in.



The heavy police bandobust which was visible for the last few days is no more there and the premises wore a quiet look.



Even the workers who were decking up the entry points are conspicuous by their absence.

