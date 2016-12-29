TRENDING ON BS
Mulayam snubs Akhilesh, goes along with old guard in UP polls
AIADMK general meeting starts

Sasikala is expected to succeed Jayalalithaa as General Secretary

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala. Photo: PTI
The AIADMK's annual general meeting has started. The meeting, which is first after J Jayalalithaa's death, is an important one since it would appoint General Secretary of the party.

The meeting started at 9.30 am at the Srivaru Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai’s affluent Vanagaram, is expected to conclude with the election of Sasikala Natarajan, Jayalalithaa’s aide and confidante for over two decades, to the post of general secretary.

Jayalalithaa's chair was brought into the meeting venue. Amid suspense, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also attended the meeting, while Sasikala didnt turn up at the meeting.

Sasikala has the support of the party, and is capable of leading us by the example Amma set. She will become our next general secretary,” says the Party senior leader. AIADMK will also amend to pave way for Sasikala to contest.

Despite having secured the almost unanimous backing of the party, Sasikala — who has never held a public office, contested an election, or assumed a formal position of leadership within the AIADMK — can’t be assured of her victory.

The party will first hold a tribute to Jayalalithaa, and is expected to confer upon her a permanent post in the AIADMK.

A section in the party has expressed its reservations against her elevation. She faces another challenge in Sasikala Pushpa — the expelled Rajya Sabha MP who has filed a case in the Madras high court, saying that Jayalalithaa’s aide was ineligible for the post as per party bylaws.

The party has consistently promoted Sasikala, who is called “Chinnamma (Little Mother)” by supporters, as being the only possible choice to lead the AIADMK.

With O Panneerselvam elected chief minister, a few hours before Jayalalithaa was officially declared dead, many experts suspect that Sasikala may have an eye on the Chief Minsiter's seat.

However, the Centre has repeatedly expressed its support for O Panneerselvam, even political analysts and among public for Panneerselvam support is increasing.

“Union minister Venkiah Naidu has said that we support OPS,” said a Tamil Nadu BJP leader.
 

