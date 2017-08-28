AIADMK meet begins, ousting Sasikala top agenda

A crucial meeting of the merged factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) started at the party headquarters here on Monday. Sources said that the main agenda of the meeting is to discuss the ways and means of ousting from the general secretary's post.

The meeting is also expected to declare that the actions taken by TTV Dhinakaran against party office bearers are null and void. More than 100 top functionaries are attending the meeting.





Earlier, he had sacked several party officials, including former minister S Gokula Indira, chief whip S Rajendran, Rajya Sabha member R Vaithialingam, among others.





Monday's meeting involves CM Palaniswamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, AIADMK's chief convenor, members of the executive committee, the newly set-up coordination committee, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The meeting at the AIADMK headquarters will also discuss the issue of 19 legislators giving a letter to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Palaniswami and seeking a new chief minister.