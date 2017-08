The appointment of VK Sasikala's nephew was on Thursday declared to be "improper, unacceptable, and invalid", clearing the decks for the unification of the two All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) factions, during a crucial party meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister

AIADMK's official release said that Sasikala’s appointment itself was under the Election Commission's scrutiny. The ED is examining the issue raised by former chief minister O Panneeselvam, who held that her appointment was improper and invalid. With the two factions laying claim to the party's 'two leaves' symbol, the election commission has frozen the symbol.