AIADMK politics is low comedy turning into farce: Chidambaram

Senior leader P on Sunday termed the latest political developments in Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as "low comedy turning into farce", and asked why was the Governor not taking any action?



The assembly has 233 members and the Governor should not allow time to "artificially alter strength", he said in an apparent reference to the tug of war between factions.



" is low comedy turning into farce. Where is TN Governor?" he tweeted.There have been demands for a trust vote in the assembly by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the faction led by T T V Dhinakaran.In the 234-member Assembly, the has 134 MLAs. There is no one representing the RK Nagar constituency in the House, which late supremo and former chief minister had represented.The has 89 seats, eight and IUML one.Nineteen MLAs loyal to Dhinakaran revolted against Chief Minister Edappadi K The 19 MLAs have been staying in a resort in Puducherry. Later, two more MLAs jointed the Dinakaran camp.The will soon join the Democratic Alliance (NDA) and be a part of the Modi government at the Centre, a senior leader has said."The will certainly join the It is only a matter of time. And when it joins the NDA, then it is natural that it will also join the government," the leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.He also played down the rebellion by a group of MLAs, who owe allegiance to Dhinakaran, claiming that it was more an internal matter of the regional party and not a threat to the state government.Following the recent merger of two factions headed by and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the party has been hit by fresh dissent with a group of MLAs rallying behind Dhinakaran, whose aunt, V K Sasikala, is the chief and in jail on a corruption case.The two factions' decision to remove from the post of party general secretary triggered the unrest.