Aiyar, Sibal remarks hurt Congress in Gujarat; PM fully used them: Moily

Senior leader on Wednesday said Prime Minister made maximum usage of the controversial statements made by his party leaders and during the polls.

Moily's statement comes after he alleged that Aiyar's and Sibal's controversial remarks may have undone the gains made by party president during campaigning in the elections.

Moily also said the Congress' performance in Gujarat, particularly under Gandhi's leadership was par excellence.

"To an extent their statements did cause damage to the party during the polls. Prime Minister made maximum usage of their statements," Moily told ANI.

In Gujarat, the BJP continued its winning streak by bagging 99 out of 182 seats in the state assembly while, in Himachal Pradesh, the party overthrew from the government by claiming 44 out of 68 seats.