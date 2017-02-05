Akalis on the retreat, but the field is still open

Punjabis are generally jovial, hospitable and warm-hearted. They are always open to new ideas and philosophies. They opened their hearts and pockets when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) first came knocking at their doors in the 2014 Lok Sabha election; it was rewarded with four parliamentary seats.
The affection of the people for AAP
continues in the campaign for assembly elections in Punjab. Now, people are discovering, it also has a cost.
The voters, especially the village heads or people with influence, fear fake cases against them from the two traditional parties – the Shiromani Akali Dal
(SAD) and the Congress
– for supporting AAP. As a result, through the campaign they attended rallies held by all the three parties, raised slogans for them, and welcomed all candidates to their homes. They, however, refused to disclose their voting preference to neighbhours.
Travel through the state and talking to voters suggests they are desperate for change. They want to end the 10-year reign of the SAD
but are clearly divided between AAP
and the Congress. Their arguments are that AAP
didn’t have a chief ministerial candidate and the party should not rely upon Bhagwant Mann, a comedian turned parliamentarian. Reactions to Mann range from disdain to affection. Upper caste Sikh voters will talk about his drinking and the fact that he belongs to the class of entertainers. It is exactly the opposite with the lower class, low-income people, especially in villages. They love Mann’s jokes and satire.
It is amply clear that lower castes, peasants, migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal who settled in Punjab
long ago, are in favour of AAP. Punjab
has a 32 per cent schedule caste (SC) population, the highest such density in the country. Much like the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, where AAP
had the overwhelming support of migrants settled in the city, Muslims and the low income group, in Punjab
that also seems the case.
Sympathies of upper caste voters in Punjab
seem inclined towards the Congress. Some voters thought it was wise to vote for that party as AAP
would fall short of winning a full majority.
What seems to be muddying the discourse is the perception that the Congress
is somehow in cahoots with the SAD. The Congress
is said to have put weak candidates in seats considered SAD
strongholds and the SAD
to have set up weak candidates where the Congress
has a chance of winning. The perception is that both want to keep AAP
out of Punjab.
The impression is strengthened by the family ties between candidates of Congress
and SAD. Manpreet Badal, nephew of SAD
chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Bhatinda against Harsimrat Kaur Badal, daughter-in-law of Parkash Singh Badal
and wife of Sukhbir Singh Badal. The average Sikh voter is convinced that this was deliberate - because blood is, after all, thicker than water. This time Manpreet is contesting the Assembly elections from the Bhatinda (Urban) seat.
It seems obvious that the SAD-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, which won 68 of the 117 seats in the 2012 election, will suffer reverses because of anti-incumbency and a range of other issues such as corruption, fake cases, drugs and lawlessness. However, it is also undeniable that the SAD-BJP did some development work in the past 10 years and their cheap ration scheme has benefited many. The traditional voter of SAD
has decided to stick with it and this has put its candidate in the middle of a triangular fight in most seats.
The SAD-BJP candidates also got a boost after the Dera Sacha Sauda threw its weight behind them. The Sauda has influence in at least 27 assembly segments in Malwa, stronghold of the Akalis in the previous elections. Dera politics
plays an important role in Punjab
elections. There are four or five big Deras in the state and they support different parties. This has made the Punjab
elections more interesting. It is hard to say who is heading for certain victory.
Note: Others won three seats, two were Hindu-dominated and one had mixed population. Source: CSDS
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU