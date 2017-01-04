Akhilesh is like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Wednesday likened Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for removing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the post of Samajwadi Party national president to don the mantle.

"Akhilesh is popular in advertisements only. Even in his family he is not popular. With division in family, he has surpassed Mughal emperor Aurangzeb," she said.

"The entire feud might be a well-planned scheme of Mulayam and in the next one or two days they might unite also," she said.

Referring to Mayawati, who released the castes of Bahujan Samaj Party candidates, the minister said the Supreme Court should take suo motu conginance of it.

Jyoti claimed that BJP would form majority government in the state and fight the polls on the plank of development and law and order.

On the Ram temple, she said it was a matter of faith and would not be made a political issue.

