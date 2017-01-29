Akhilesh-Rahul set to kick off their joint poll campaign
Congress is contesting 105 seats while the ruling Samajwadi Party is contesting 298 seats
ANI |
http://mybs.in/2USkNLY
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Plan now with just Rs.3000 p.m. Know more
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU