Akhilesh, Ram Gopal taken back in SP; new candidate list to be out

Leaving his meeting with MLAs midway, an emotional Akhilesh rushed to meet his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. SP leader Azam Khan and Abu Azmi accompanied and worked as peace-maker.
The meeting was attended by SP state unit president Shivpal Yadav as well.
"On Mulayam's directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav from SP revoked with immediate effect," Shivpal said.
Shivpal said a new list of candidates will be made along with Mulayam and Akhilesh.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of Akhilesh's supporters gathered outside his residence and shouted slogans in his favour.
It was a high political drama on Friday when both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal were sacked for six years just hours after a showcause notice was slapped on them for releasing a list of 235 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The rift in the party hit the bottom rock after Mulayam announced a list of 325 candidates on Wednesday while Akhilesh was out on a tour to Bundelkhand.
