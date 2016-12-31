Akhilesh, Ram Gopal taken back in SP; new candidate list to be out

A day after expulsion, both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Secretary General have been taken back in the Samajwadi Party.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats.

Akhilesh has been unhappy over the declaration of candidates by Mulayam which included certain names to whose nomination the Chief Minister had strong reservation.

The development comes after a show of strength by Akhilesh wherein over 200 MLAs out of 229 backed him.Leaving his meeting with MLAs midway, an emotional Akhilesh rushed to meet his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. leader Azam Khan and Abu Azmi accompanied and worked as peace-maker.The meeting was attended by state unit president Shivpal Yadav as well."On Mulayam's directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and from revoked with immediate effect," Shivpal said.Shivpal said a new list of candidates will be made along with Mulayam and Akhilesh.Earlier in the day, hundreds of Akhilesh's supporters gathered outside his residence and shouted slogans in his favour.It was a high political drama on Friday when both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal were sacked for six years just hours after a showcause notice was slapped on them for releasing a list of 235 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.The rift in the party hit the bottom rock after Mulayam announced a list of 325 candidates on Wednesday while Akhilesh was out on a tour to Bundelkhand.