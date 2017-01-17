Akhilesh rides away with SP's bicycle

Akhilesh’s emergence as party boss could pave the way for an alliance of the Samajwadi Party
(SP), the Congress
and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP. The announcement of a pact might come in a day or two, sources said.
Uttar Pradesh
will see seven-phased polls for 403 Assembly seats from February 11 to March 8. Results will be out on March 11. The EC’s decision came a day before notification for phase-I. The poll panel had reserved its order after hearing the lawyers of both sides on January 13.
Mulayam
did not present any proof to the poll panel backing his claim to use the bicycle
as his party symbol. The Akhilesh
faction submitted proof claiming support of 205 of the 228 members of the legislative assembly, 56 of the 68 members of the legislative council, 15 of the 24 parliamentarians, 28 of the 46 national executive members and 4,400 of the 5,731 delegates. This evidence clinched the dispute over the poll symbol in Akhilesh’s favour, said the EC.
After winning the dispute, the chief minister walked over from his house in Lucknow to see his father, who lives next door.
Mulayam
had said earlier in the day he would “abide” by the Election Commission’s verdict and was ready to fight the faction led by his son.
The Congress
congratulated the UP chief minister.
AICC spokesperson R P N Singh told this newspaper: “Akhilesh
represents the true SP
as 90 per cent of the lawmakers and party workers were with him. We thank the EC.”
Congress
Vice-President Rahul Gandhi
is more inclined towards Akhilesh, who has publicly said their combination could win more than 300 of the 403 Assembly seats. Nationalist Congress
Party (NCP) General Secretary Tariq Anwar and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad
also favoured the alliance in UP, on the lines of the one made in Bihar in 2015.
Backing Akhilesh, Anwar said the “good image” of the UP chief minister would will greatly help the alliance. “If we stop the communal forces in a state like Uttar Pradesh, then it will send a strong message across the country.”
The dispute in the SP
arose on January 1 when party leader Ram Gopal
Yadav named Akhilesh
as president of the SP
at a national convention. Mulayam
was made an advisor, and his brother Shivpal Yadav
was removed as the UP unit chief. Controversial Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh
was expelled. Earlier, Mulayam
had expelled both Ram Gopal
and Akhilesh
but had taken them back into the party the next day.
Mulayam
later told the EC
that the convention was illegal, and asserted himself as the party boss.
NCP
has only one MLA, Fateh Bahadur, in the 403-member UP Assembly. In 2015, the NCP
had walked out of the grand alliance in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
and RJD chief Lalu Prasad
had “unilaterally” announced seat-sharing among the constituents of the grand alliance without consulting the NCP.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU