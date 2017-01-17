Akhilesh rides away with SP's bicycle, EC rejects Mulayam's claims

Chief Minister Yadav won the war for the Samajwadi Party’s poll symbol, the after the settled the dispute in his favour, rejecting the claims of party patriarch Singh.

Akhilesh’s emergence as party boss could pave the way for an alliance of the (SP), the and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP. The announcement of a pact might come in a day or two, sources said.

will see seven-phased polls for 403 Assembly seats from February 11 to March 8. Results will be out on March 11. The EC’s decision came a day before notification for phase-I. The poll panel had reserved its order after hearing the lawyers of both sides on January 13.

did not present any proof to the poll panel backing his claim to use the as his party symbol. The faction submitted proof claiming support of 205 of the 228 members of the legislative assembly, 56 of the 68 members of the legislative council, 15 of the 24 parliamentarians, 28 of the 46 national executive members and 4,400 of the 5,731 delegates. This evidence clinched the dispute over the poll symbol in Akhilesh’s favour, said the EC.

After winning the dispute, the chief minister walked over from his house in Lucknow to see his father, who lives next door.

had said earlier in the day he would “abide” by the Election Commission’s verdict and was ready to fight the faction led by his son.

The congratulated the UP chief minister.

AICC spokesperson R P N Singh told this newspaper: “ represents the true as 90 per cent of the lawmakers and party workers were with him. We thank the EC.”

Vice-President is more inclined towards Akhilesh, who has publicly said their combination could win more than 300 of the 403 Assembly seats. Nationalist Party (NCP) General Secretary Tariq Anwar and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief also favoured the alliance in UP, on the lines of the one made in Bihar in 2015.

Backing Akhilesh, Anwar said the “good image” of the UP chief minister would will greatly help the alliance. “If we stop the communal forces in a state like Uttar Pradesh, then it will send a strong message across the country.”

said he would speak with chief before entering into a pact with Akhilesh.

The dispute in the arose on January 1 when party leader Yadav named as president of the at a national convention. was made an advisor, and his brother was removed as the UP unit chief. Controversial Rajya Sabha member was expelled. Earlier, had expelled both and but had taken them back into the party the next day.

later told the that the convention was illegal, and asserted himself as the party boss.

has only one MLA, Fateh Bahadur, in the 403-member UP Assembly. In 2015, the had walked out of the grand alliance in Bihar after Chief Minister and RJD chief had “unilaterally” announced seat-sharing among the constituents of the grand alliance without consulting the NCP.