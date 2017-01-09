Akhilesh Yadav's brains trust

Every day when returns after a joust with political adversaries to his Camelot, which is Lucknow’s 5, Kalidas Marg, it’s time to hold court with advisors and loyalists. A motley lot, they include his trusted bureaucrats, father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s socialist associates, an uncle, cousins and the knights from his Samajwadi ‘Youth Brigade’. Here are pen sketches of some of the known and less known from Akhilesh’s Round Table.

Venkat Changavalli

Home and health advisor to the Uttar Pradesh government

He has an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a B.Tech (chemical) from NIT, Warangal. Conceptualised and implemented the ‘Dial 108’ free ambulance service when chief executive officer at Hyderabad’s Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), founded by Ramalinga Raju, the former Satyam chairman.



After the gangrape of a mother and her daughter on a highway off Bulandshahr in west in August 2016, Akhilesh marshalled Changavalli's advice and help. Who helped start the 'Dial 100' facility to seek instant police help even in remote parts.

Changavalli, who lives in Hyderabad, said he came in touch with the CM through Amod Kumar, a bureaucrat, in 2014 when the latter heard him out at the Indian School of Business. “I was impressed by the CM’s youthful energy because until then I was used to dealing with leaders past their prime like (M) Karunanindhi and (B S) Yeddyurappa. He seemed to me as someone who was accessible, approachable, determined but flexible,” recalled Changavalli. The idea was hired by 12 state governments after it launched the free ambulance service idea in Hyderabad in 2005.

When Changavalli meets Akhilesh in Lucknow, usually twice a week, the CM receives him at the door and sees him off, a gesture his peers never observed. He says Akhilesh was so taken by the ‘Dial’ concept that in 2016 he extended Changavalli’s services by two years.

Sources in the Lucknow bureaucracy described Changavalli as one of Akhilesh’s “key resource” persons in governance, valued for an ability to marry social concerns with economic exigencies. It was Changavalli who reportedly told the CM to treat the market as an important link between the city and the village, and to appreciate the benefits to be had by promoting the corporate sector to market farmers’ produce, instead of leaving growers to the vagaries of informal financial transactions.

Amod Kumar

Secretary to the CM

He has a B.Tech from IIT-Kanpur and a postgraduate diploma from Japan’s Institute of Developing Economies. He became a favourite of the when in 2004, in Mulayam Singh Yadav’s then government, he pioneered the use of e-governance, based on a public-private partnership.

Kumar studied two other e-governance templates, the ‘Janmitra’ and ‘Gyandost’, used limitedly by the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments. He found these unsustainable, as they were entirely government-subsidised. He involved private players and charged them in a scheme named ‘Lokvani’. Here, people can place complaints and queries before the government through a web-vendors, on payment of Rs 15 for every transaction. The government charges the vendors a one-time licence fee.

The “success” of Lokvani, especially in the rural areas, prompted Akhilesh to appoint Kumar as a consultant in e-governance, in addition to his role as project director of Manthan, which works on improving maternal and neo-natal health in with help from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Kumar recently became a secretary in the CM’s office. He monitors Akhilesh’s pet social schemes.

Shiv Nadar

Founder of Hindustan Computers Ltd and chairman of an eponymous foundation that seeks to ‘empower’ individuals through ‘transformational literacy’

Nadar’s work in the information technology (IT) and education sectors impressed Akhilesh. While the CM reportedly never went “out of his way” to seek industrialists, Nadar was an exception. He was asked to create the Lucknow IT City, sprawled over 100 acres. The still-to-fully-materialise IT hub is as close to the CM’s heart as the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Lucknow Metro Rail — to him, these projects symbolise his “mission” to wrench from the caste-communal matrix.





Abhishek Mishra

Minister for vocational education and skill development

Mishra, son of a former bureaucrat, quit his job as a professor of business policy and strategy at IIM-Ahmedabad to join Akhilesh’s core team in 2012. He is the SP’s ‘pro-change’ face and is asked to liaise with investors. Through the recent crises, arising from the Yadavs’ internal feuds, Akhilesh sought Mishra’s assessments before firming his moves.



“He seeks advice, processes the information and then decides,” says Mishra, although on the father-son conflict, his take was that Akhilesh decided to be a “perfect practitioner of karma…He believes in giving things his best shot and waiting to see what happens.”



Mishra was part of the group helmed by Akhilesh’s chief advisor and strategist, Ramgopal Yadav, that petitioned the Election Commission to allot the party’s poll symbol, the bicycle, to it.

Kiranmoy Nanda

Long-time legislator in West Bengal, fisheries minister in the Left Front government, as a member of the West Bengal Socialist Party, that merged with the in 1996.

Nanda is currently a Rajya Sabha member and a vice-president of the SP. Thought of as inseparable from Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh’s father, Nanda’s switchover to the son’s camp shocked oldtimers. The veteran explains without mincing words. “We planned the whole thing from last September. My job was to go to the districts, hold workers’ meetings and evaluate the mood. Everyone I found wanted the party to be led by Akhilesh. Our workers felt Netaji (Mulayam) would not deliver the results any longer,” says Nanda.



Ramgopal Yadav

Mulayam’s cousin, Rajya Sabha member and Akhilesh’s principal political advisor and strategist

Mulayam’s faithful call him Shakuni. To the larger Samajwadi family, Ramgopal is Chanakya incarnate. For someone who called himself a reluctant politician and claimed Mulayam pushed him into contesting a local election in Etawah in 1988, Ramgopal has come a long way.

A former physics professor at Etawah’s KK Post-Graduate College, Ramgopal’s equations with Mulayam have depended on the degree of importance his cousin accorded Shivpal Singh Yadav and Amar Singh. Ramgopal resented Shivpal, Mulayam’s brother, and Amar, his confidant.

He never lost Akhilesh’s confidence for these reasons. When the SP won the election in 2012 and Mulayam anointed Akhilesh as CM, it was Shivpal who opposed the decision and Ramgopal who endorsed it. Such was the unfailing trust Akhilesh reposed in his uncle that he quashed an intra-party move to implicate Ramgopal in a Noida graft scam. Ramgopal

has arranged and rearranged the pieces on the chess board. The outcome in the election will determine if he stays on as an Akhilesh confidant or loses the faith invested in him.