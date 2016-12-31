Akhilesh Yadav to chair meeting with all SP MLAs today

Expelled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will chair a meeting of MLAs from 9 am on Saturday at his official residence.

Mulayam Singh on Friday expelled Akhilesh and National General Secretary from the party for six years over indiscipline.

"I solely founded the party, what is their (Akhilesh and Ram Gopal) contribution? They are destroying the party," he said.

"To save the party, we have expelled both Ram Gopal and for six years from the party. No one has the right to call for a national executive meeting other than the party chief, and by doing this, you (Akhilesh and Ram Gopal) have hurt the party's interest," Mulayam said.

"I will decide as to who will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party," he insisted.

This move comes after Akhilesh had released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, rejecting the list announced by on Wednesday.

"We have declared a list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls; 78 seats still remain. Names of the candidates for the rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon," Mulayam had said on Wednesday.

Akhilesh's name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam said his son being the chief minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.