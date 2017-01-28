Akhilesh Yadav will not contest elections, to remain MLC till 2018: SP

The on Friday claimed that Chief Minister will not contest elections as he is already a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) till 2018.

"Akhilesh ji has said he will not contest the elections. He is anyway an MLC till 2018. He will concentrate on the campaigning and help the candidates to contest," SP minister Ravidas Mehrotra told ANI.

Appreciating the Congress-SP alliance, Mehrotra said the 'cycle' with support of 'hand' will now move forward speedily.

"Cycle (SP) has now got the support of hand (Congress) and the cycle will now move forward very swiftly," he said.

The Cong-SP slogan 'UP ko ye saath pasand hai' will be formally announced on January 29, in the presence of vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh and his wife Dimple Yadav.