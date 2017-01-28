Akhilesh Yadav will not contest elections, to remain MLC till 2018: SP

-
ALSO READDimple Yadav, Priyanka posters fuel speculation of Congress-SP alliance Shivpal Yadav appointed as new SP UP chief in place of Akhilesh Not aware of any coalition move, says Akhilesh Yadav Difficult to repair rift in Samajwadi Party: Congress UP polls: Congress willing to form alliance with Akhilesh Yadav
-
The Samajwadi Party on Friday claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will not contest elections as he is already a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) till 2018.
"Akhilesh ji has said he will not contest the elections. He is anyway an MLC till 2018. He will concentrate on the campaigning and help the candidates to contest," SP minister Ravidas Mehrotra told ANI.
Appreciating the Congress-SP alliance, Mehrotra said the 'cycle' with support of 'hand' will now move forward speedily.
"Cycle (SP) has now got the support of hand (Congress) and the cycle will now move forward very swiftly," he said.
The Cong-SP slogan 'UP ko ye saath pasand hai' will be formally announced on January 29, in the presence of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh and his wife Dimple Yadav.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU