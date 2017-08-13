All eyes on PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech this week — one for which he has sought suggestions from all Indians. What will he say? Will he speak of the tension on the India-China border? Will he mention Pakistan? Will he rebut charges of jobless growth in the Indian economy? What – or whom – will he hail as India’s achievement? Cabinet reshuffle after Aug 15 The clock will start ticking for the ministerial and gubernatorial reshuffle that is likely to take place any time after Independence Day, maybe as early as the week ...