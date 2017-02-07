Alleging threats by BJP to TMC, its MPs walkout of Rajya Sabha

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TMC member Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha over alleged threats being given to its MPs by state Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries in West Bengal.

The issue was raised by senior TMC leader Derek O' Brien soon after the papers were laid on the table in the Upper House.

"My colleagues, Trinamool MPs have been threatened by BJP functionaries in Bengal. Please read this media report sir. Our MPs are saying that they will arrested. In a democracy, this is not done," Brien said.

He urged the Chair to see the media clippings on the issue and said "open threats have been issued by BJP functionaries in Bengal. You read this, Sir".

Stating that the TMC does not want to disrupt the proceedings, Brien said "I will leave the House (on this issue). We are walking out."

In a democracy, the state agencies are controlled by the government and not by the ruling party. There is a difference between the government and the party, he said.

"We protest and Trinamool Congress is walking out, sir," said O'Brien and walked out of the House along with other members of his party.

