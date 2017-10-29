Alpesh Thakor: Caste movement joins mainstream politics in Gujarat

In the second half of last year, Maharashtra saw a massive spontaneous movement. It was an uprising of the Maratha caste, triggered by the rape and murder of a young woman allegedly by two Dalit boys in July 2016. Don’t we have rights? Why shouldn’t we assert ourselves? asked an aggrieved community, banding itself as a victimised caste. The movement staged silent marches crisscrossing 57 towns and cities and no political leaders were allowed to speak or come on the stage at any of the meetings. It eschewed the conventional trappings of power politics. Its ...