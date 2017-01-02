Amar Singh, Shivpal Yadav brainwashing Mulayam: Naresh Agrawal

Expelled leader Naresh Agrawal on Monday alleged that party leaders and Shivpal Singh Yadav are brainwashing party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"The two responsible for the feud within the party have also accompanied Netaji to Delhi. I just want to urge him to maintain distance from the duo. They want to destroy him and bring bad name to him. They want to defame you among people. I only want to see the son-father come reunite," Agrawal said.

Taking a jibe at Amar Singh, Agrawal said the former has always abused Mulayam and he perfectly fits into the role of a villain.

"Nobody must have abused Netaji as much as has. Just like, a few people only suit the character of villain, fits into the role of a villain perfectly. He will be a flop of he plays the role of an actor (hero)," he added.

Putting an end to speculation going on about the feud within the party, Agrawal clarified from his side that it is sorted now and that Mulayam must express happiness over his son's growth.

"There's no conflict going on now. 90 per cent of the party members are with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has been accepted as the party president, and Netaji as the patron. There is no conflict now. Some people are only using it, of which they will get a befitting reply from the people," he added.

Agrawal on Sunday dubbed his expulsion from the as "unconstitutional".

He said Mulayam does not have the authority as his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was now being made the party president and so the decision lied with him.

"I consider this as unconstitutional and when Akhilesh has become the party president then I don't think Netaji has the authority to expel us. It seems he is being mind controlled by someone," Agrawal said.