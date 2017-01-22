Amaridner Singh's tenure as CM 'most dishonest, corrupt': Arun Jaitley

Without naming Congress, he blamed its policies for militancy phase which rocked the state in 1980s

Union Minister and leader today blamed the policies for militancy in during the 1980s and hit out at the party's state unit chief Amarinder Singh, terming his 2002-2007 chief ministerial tenure as the "most dishonest and corrupt"



"Nobody needs to be told how the five-year tenure of the Amarinder was. Everybody knows that the between 2002 and 2007, led by Amarinder Singh, was the most dishonest and corrupt," the Union Minister said during an rally here.



In central assembly constituency to canvass for candidate Manoranjan Kalia, Jaitley said, "There was only one work done during the Amarinder in -- How to take revenge from the rivals. His rule only had the politics of vendetta."



The senior leader also criticised the previous governments and without naming it blamed its policies for the militancy phase which had rocked the state in the 1980s.



"If any historian or group analyses, they will know whose policies had led to the dark phase of militancy in Punjab. Who was responsible for the massacres in and during whose regime was it done in 1984. Whose policies sent the state 15 years backward in time," he said.



Jaitley, who lost the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat to Amarinder in 2014, said his tenure was "absolutely bad and corrupt" in the 20 peaceful years that followed the era of militancy. "The and the people did not have any relation. Even the politicians, MLAs or ministers could not meet him, let alone the common man," he claimed.



Alleging that Amarinder himself was indulged in graft, Jaitley said now the former CM is saying he would fight the with corruption as the poll plank. "It is up to the people to decide if they want a corrupt or one which works for development," he said.



SAD- has worked toward healing the wounds suffered due to reorganisation and the present too has worked to this end.



"I want to tell you, the Narendra Modi would extend double the help to in its first five years as was extended by Doctor Saab (Manmohan Singh) during his last five years at the Centre," he said as he canvassed for Kalia.

Later in Ludhiana, Jaitley exuded confidence of a third consecutive term for the SAD- alliance in Punjab.



The infrastructure in the state could well match the international standards, he said while addressing public meetings here.



"All this had happened only during the last 10 years of the Akali- rule. The winds were in favour of the alliance and it will return to power," Jaitley said and sought to know the "achievements" of during its five-year rule from 2002 to 2007.



Without naming state unit chief and former chief minister Amarinder Singh, he said in 2011 it was leaked out that "the family" had stashed a huge amount in a Swiss bank.



The UPA of the day had neither denied that nor taken any action against it, he claimed.



When NDA came to power, the Swiss bank confirmed that the money belonged "to the family of a political leader of Punjab", the Union Minister said, adding an enquiry had already been started and summons issued in this regard.



Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jaitley said earlier there used to be a two-party contest between Akali- combine in but this time there were several other forces including "a party from Delhi" in the fray.



"This party (AAP) did not know even the basics of Punjab," he said, adding that it had failed in Delhi.

