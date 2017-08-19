Amarinder Singh, others get clean chit in Ludhiana City Centre scam

A cancellation report was filed by the the Vigilance Bureau in the court of Sessions Judge Gurbir Singh here.

The state vigilance bureau had registered the FIR in March 2007.

Amarinder and others had been charged under various sections of the relating to criminal breach of trust (409), cheating (420), forgery (465), forgery of valuable security (467), forgery for purpose of cheating (468), and using as genuine a forged document (471), criminal conspiracy (120-B) besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

