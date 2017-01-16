Ambedkar 'bigger leader' than Mahatma Gandhi: Owaisi

Terming a "bigger leader" than Mahatma Gandhi, chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said it was because of the secular and class-free Constitution given by the Dalit icon which has ensured justice in society.

Owaisi's remark came during an All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad- ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) rally here yesterday as he continued his poll campaign in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

"Ambedkar is a bigger leader than ... Had Ambedkar not given a secular and class-free Constitution, the level of injustice in the country would have been much more and people would not have left any opportunity to spoil the situation," Owaisi said.

On the Khadi calendars and diaries row, Owaisi said though Prime Minister claims to be a follower of but when he got a chance he 'replaced' the Father of the Nation on the symbols as he deemed it to be a fit time to hold the 'charkha'

The MP also hit out at the PM over the foreign policy, saying before getting elected to the post Modi had said he would give a "befitting" reply to Pakistan but such a response was still to come even after the martyrdom of 28 jawans following the surgical strike.

The national president was also critical of the demonetisation move taken by the Centre on November 8 last year, which he said has "only troubled the poor".

On internal fight in Samajwadi Party, the ruling party in UP, Owaisi said politics in the state has gone "wayward" with the son (chief minister Akhilesh Yadav) having no faith in the father (Mulayam Singh Yadav).

UP, which has 403 assembly constituencies (ACs), will go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8. Sambhal district which has four ACs -- Sambhal, Asmoli, Chandausi, Gunnaur -- will go to polls on February 15 during the second phase. Results of the election will be out on March 11.