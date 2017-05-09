Amid avalanche of controversies, Kejriwal to face stormy session today

With the (AAP) struggling to keep its head high amid the avalanche of controversies, the one-day special session of Delhi Assembly, which will be conducted today, is expected to be a stormy affair.

The and the Opposition (BJP) will corner each other on a range of issues.

The recent debacle surrounding expelled leader Kapil Mishra and his allegations of bribery against Chief Minister are also bound to be raked.

The Kejriwal-led dispensation had already dubbed the recent CBI raid at the Delhi Secretariat and issuance of notice to by the Home Ministry to furnish details of its overseas funding at the session as 'political vendetta' by the Centre.

However, the (BJP), which has only four members in the capital's assembly, will try to attack the government on governance and other issues.