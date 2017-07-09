Amid speculation over future, dented ruling coalition in Bihar needs repair

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar looked firm and defiant as he faced television cameras and reporters on the sidelines of his weekly ‘Lok Samvad’ programme on May 15. He had been ducking questions on allegations of shady land deals levelled against his ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad for more than a month now. However, on that particular day, he finally broke his silence and dared the central government to take action “if there is any substance in the allegations”. The very next day, the income tax (I-T) department conducted ...