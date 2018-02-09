Amid TDP protests, Lok Sabha adjourns for recess; to meet again on 5 March

The was adjourned for the day shortly after 12 pm, without transacting much business amid protest by members from Andhra Pradesh and the Congress, bringing to end the first half of in the Lower House.

It will now convene on March 5, for the second half of the

The first adjournment on Friday came within minutes after the House met.

As soon as the House met, members from the (TDP) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) trooped near Sumitra Mahajan's podium and started raising slogans demanding 'justice' for the state from which Telangana was carved in 2014.

Protesting members kept raising slogans as Women and Child Development Minister was answering the first question.

Mahajan urged the members to go back but they continued to protest. In the din, adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

When the House met again, papers were laid amid protests by the and YSR members, and MPs also trooped near the Speaker's podium demanding clarification on the Rafale deal.

Mahajan then adjourned the House for the day.

The second part of the will conclude on April 6.