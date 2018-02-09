Amid TDP protests, Lok Sabha adjourns for recess; to meet again on 5 March

-
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after 12 pm, without transacting much business amid protest by members from Andhra Pradesh and the Congress, bringing to end the first half of Budget session in the Lower House.
It will now convene on March 5, for the second half of the budget session.
The first adjournment on Friday came within minutes after the House met.
As soon as the House met, members from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Congress trooped near Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's podium and started raising slogans demanding 'justice' for the state from which Telangana was carved in 2014.
Protesting members kept raising slogans as Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi was answering the first question.
Mahajan urged the members to go back but they continued to protest. In the din, Speaker adjourned the House till 12 p.m.
When the House met again, papers were laid amid protests by the TDP and YSR Congress members, and Congress MPs also trooped near the Speaker's podium demanding clarification on the Rafale deal.
Speaker Mahajan then adjourned the House for the day.
The second part of the Budget Session will conclude on April 6.
