Amit Shah begins 'Vistaar Yatra', gets grand arrival in J&K

(BJP) Chief was accorded a grand welcome in on Saturday, where he landed on a two-day visit as part of his 'Vistaar Yatra'.

The streets were thronged with supporters and party flags were waved as Shah's convoy passed through the streets after he landed at the airport today.

Shah is on a 95-day all- tour from today during which he will strategise on ways to win the 2019 election, with focus on clinching 120 seats where the party had lost in 2014.

Shah will spend one to three days in each states. The tour will focus on taking stock of the party's organisational strength and further expansion of electoral appeal across the country.

Shah is particularly focusing on states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Kerala.

The had managed to win just 4 seats out of the 102 in these states in the 2014

The Chief's voyage will end by 25th September, the 101th birth anniversary of Jana Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Apart from his 95-day tour, Shah has also chosen five states where he will spend three days each. His recent visit to was part of the programme.

Besides West Bengal, he will visit Odisha, Telangana, Lakshadweep and the poll-bound Gujarat.

Shah has also hinted at a reshuffle in the organisation as several office-bearers are now serving as ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government.