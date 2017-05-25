Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu discuss alliance, presidential poll

President met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N here on Thursday.

After winding up three-day visit to Telangana, Shah reached here along with Naidu from Hyderabad in the same flight. They were accompanied by central ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief later met the Telugu Desam Party president over lunch at Naidu's residence. Central ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Suresh Prabhu and YS Chowdary, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit President Kala Venkat Rao were also present during the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour.

According to sources in the TDP, they discussed the political developments, the between the two parties and the ensuing presidential election.

Naidu urged to ensure that the Centre takes early steps to fulfill all the commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Earlier, the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit leaders met Shah and discussed strengthening of the party in the state and the relations with

The chief is scheduled to address a public meeting in Vijayawada Thursday evening as part of the party's efforts to expand base in the state.

Shah's visit comes a few days after the relations between the two allies turned somewhat strained when some leaders criticised the for allowing YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The is a partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre while the is an ally of the in the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh.

During his visit to Telangana, Shah hinted that the will continue in Andhra Pradesh but the may go alone in Telangana in 2019 elections.

Interestingly, Naidu was in Hyderabad on Wednesday to address the annual conclave of the TDP's Telangana unit while at the same time addressed a meeting of workers in Hyderabad, asking them to gear up to bring the party to power in the state.