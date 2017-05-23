Amit Shah confident of Telangana being BJP's southern gateway in 2019

chief on Tuesday said should become the gateway for the party in

Addressing a public meeting at Peddadevulapalli village in Nalgonda district on the second day of his three-day visit, he was confident that will form the government in in 2019.

Shah said should become an important part of the development process initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The way BJP's unit is working since the last two years, visiting every village to strengthen the party, I am confident that in 2019 will form the government in Telangana," he said.

Continuing his attack on the Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, he said the schemes launched by the for the welfare of various sections of people had not reached the people in the state.

Referring to his interaction with villagers, the chief said people were facing problems due to drinking water shortage. Moreover, widows and elderly persons were not getting pension.

He said the farmers were suffering as their fields were being destroyed by the chemical factories.

According to Shah, the has stood like a rock whenever challenges for the country's security has arisen. He claimed that the government boosted the morale of the armed forces by carrying out surgical strikes.

The national president earlier visited Chinna Madaram village and lauded the initiatives taken by the woman sarpanch for implementation of various schemes of the central government.

Stating that the launched 107 schemes for the welfare of the poor, women, youth and other sections, Shah said if the schemes were properly implemented at the grassroots they could transform people's lives.

Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, state president K. Laxman and other leaders accompanied