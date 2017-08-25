JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: FIR against 9, including oxygen supplier
Business Standard

Amit Shah debuts in Parliament, sworn in as RS MP along with Smriti Irani

Congress leader Ahmed Patel also won in the Gujarat elections

ANI  |  New Delhi 

BJP President Amit Shah, Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah at the party's parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs, in Delhi, on Friday.

Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu, administered the oath of secrecy to both the BJP leaders.

This is Amit Shah's debut in the Parliament and was elected to the Upper House from Gujarat earlier this month.

Shah has been a five-term MLA in the Gujarat Assembly.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel also won in the Gujarat elections, even though few legislators deserted the party days before the election and cross-voting.

The BJP lacks majority in the House and it is being said that Shah's entry into the Rajya Sabha would give a boost to the party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements