Amit Shah debuts in Parliament, sworn in as RS MP along with Smriti Irani

(BJP) president and Union Minister Smriti Irani took oath as MPs, in Delhi, on Friday.

Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu, administered the oath of secrecy to both the leaders.

This is Amit Shah's debut in the and was elected to the Upper House from earlier this month.

Shah has been a five-term in the Assembly.

leader Ahmed Patel also won in the elections, even though few legislators deserted the party days before the and cross-voting.

The lacks majority in the House and it is being said that Shah's entry into the would give a boost to the party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)