Amit Shah debuts in Parliament, sworn in as RS MP along with Smriti Irani

-
ALSO READGujarat Assembly election: Can BJP pull it off for a sixth time? Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls turn into a high-stakes battle for BJP, Congress Gujarat: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections RS polls: Amit Shah's victory adds to BJP's political heft, but not numbers Congress forces RS adjournment alleging Gujarat police kidnapping MLAs
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs, in Delhi, on Friday.
Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu, administered the oath of secrecy to both the BJP leaders.
This is Amit Shah's debut in the Parliament and was elected to the Upper House from Gujarat earlier this month.
Shah has been a five-term MLA in the Gujarat Assembly.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel also won in the Gujarat elections, even though few legislators deserted the party days before the election and cross-voting.
The BJP lacks majority in the House and it is being said that Shah's entry into the Rajya Sabha would give a boost to the party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU