Amit Shah invites Nitish to join NDA; JDU may endorse proposal on August 19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president has invited Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) president Nitish Kumar to join the ruling Democratic Alliance (NDA), following the latter's alliance with the saffron party in the state to form a new government.

"I met JD(U) president Nitish Kumar at my residence yesterday. I invited to join the NDA," Shah said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Bihar-based party is expected to endorse a proposal to join the NDA in its executive meeting in Patna on August 19, after which it is likely to join the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Asked if the party would join the Modi cabinet, a leader said such a decision would be "natural".

"When we are together in government in Bihar, it is only natural that our party joins the Union government," he said.