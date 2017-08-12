TRENDING ON BS
Ahmed Patel barely survives to keep Sonia's Rahul hopes alive
Amit Shah invites Nitish to join NDA; JDU may endorse proposal on August 19

Asked if the party would join Modi cabinet, a JDU leader said such a decision would be 'natura'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP president Amit Shah. Photo: PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has invited Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) president Nitish Kumar to join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), following the latter's alliance with the saffron party in the state to form a new government.

"I met JD(U) president Nitish Kumar at my residence yesterday. I invited JDU to join the NDA," Shah said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Bihar-based party is expected to endorse a proposal to join the NDA in its national executive meeting in Patna on August 19, after which it is likely to join the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Asked if the party would join the Modi cabinet, a JDU leader said such a decision would be "natural".

"When we are together in government in Bihar, it is only natural that our party joins the Union government," he said.

