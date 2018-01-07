Amit Shah lashes out at Left Front government in poll-bound Tripura

president on Sunday said a regime change in Left-ruled had become inevitable as the incumbent government had failed on many fronts, including combating the crimes against women and unemployment.



Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state, Shah said he had seen a lack of development and instances of corruption in the states ruled by the or Communists and claimed that the BJP-ruled states were ahead of those states in terms of development and being corruption-free.



"The does not want a change for the sake of it...it wants a change to bring about a qualitative change in governance so that the condition of the lives of people improve," he said.The chief is on a two-day visit to Tripura, where the Assembly polls are due as the term of the current House is scheduled to come to an end on March 6."Seeing the huge gathering here, I can realise that the change has become inevitable in this state. The rate of crimes against women is very high, the rule of law does not exist. Crime has become synonymous with the CPI(M) rule," he said.Shah claimed that in a small state like Tripura, which has a population of a little over 36 lakh, seven lakh youths were unemployed."Those in the CPI(M) say, (Tripura) Chief Minister is a good man. We know that the unemployment problem is acute here, but they say Manik babu is a good man. What I want to know is, if he is good, why is the condition of the people of the state not so good," he said.The chief added that unless the Left Front government was changed in the north-eastern state, it would be reduced to a backward state in terms of protection of women, unemployment and economic development of the poor and the working class.