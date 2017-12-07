JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi wants Aiyar to apologise for his 'neech' remark on Modi
Amit Shah lists expressions used by Congress leaders against Modi

Aiyar had called PM Modia Neech insaan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah

Seizing on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah today listed several of such remarks by opposition leaders against Modi.

"Yamraj, Maut ka Saudagar, Ravan, Gandi Nali Ka keeda, Monkey, Rabies Victim, Virus, Bhasmasur, Gangu Teli, Goon These are some words or phrases Congress has used for PM @narendramodi in the past. Not much has changed. We wish them well. We will continue to serve 125 crore Indians (sic)," he said in a tweet.


Earlier in the day, Aiyar called Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man), who did "dirty politics", kicking up a row on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

