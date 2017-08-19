Amit Shah pulls up BJP's MP unit; asks it to focus on SCs, STs

(BJP) president on Saturday raised questions on the working style of the party units in Madhya Pradesh and expressed his ire over the lack of grassroots level organisation in the state.

According to sources, Shah in a meeting on Saturday reviewed the working of the convenors of the state morcha and coordinators of various cells.

Shah said with barely a few months left for the state assembly polls, it is essential that the party builds itself at the grassroots.

Sources said Shah asked the office-bearers of various morchas to focus on the (SCs) and (STs) and conduct at places where the party is weak.

As per information, the party's various units released the list of appointments of their office bearers a day before Shah's visit.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Abhilash Pandey told the media that the meeting was positive, adding the youth in the party were asked to strengthen the organisation and work for the nation.

Shah is to chair a meeting of the party's core group later during which he would interact with the former MPs and MLAs.

On the first day of his visit on Friday, Shah took the feedback of the state government and organisation in various meetings at the party office here. He asked the party cadres to put forth their views openly and without any apprehension.