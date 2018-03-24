Amit Shah sets target of 21 Lok Sabha seats for BJP from Northeast in 2018

Gearing up for the next general election, President has set a target of 21 seats out of 25 parliamentary constituencies from the Northeast in polls in 2019. Addressing a rally of booth unit chiefs here on Saturday, he asked the party members to work towards achieving this target. “I want to give a target for 2019 polls. We want to win more than 21 seats out of 25 seats from Northeast,” Shah said in the rally. “Except Mizoram, all other states in NE are ruled by NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) constituents. So all of you need to take it forward,” Shah said, adding the party won eight seats from the region during last polls in 2014. The needs to win maximum number of seats from the northeast to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that development of the region continues, he said. The party chief also asked the unit to expand the network and appoint ‘Page Pramukh’ or in-charge of each page of the electoral list.

Shah attacked the Congress, saying the northeastern part of the country lagged behind other regions post Independence due to faulty policies of the oldest political party of India. was the fourth developed state in India after Independence but it was fourth from the bottom when Sarbananda Sonowal became the chief minister in 2016, he claimed. “Congress’ policy is divide and rule, while it is sabka saath sabka vikaas for During 2014 campaign, Modiji had promised to develop northeast like the western part of India. Four years have gone and see the progress of the region done by him,” he said. Assam, he said, had got Rs 797.41 billion from the 13th Finance Commission during the UPA tenure which soared to Rs 155,2.92 billion in 14th Finance Commission during the Modi government. Without naming former PM Manmohan Singh, Shah criticised him for allegedly not doing anything significant for the region despite being elected to the Rajya Sabha from twice. The chief listed a series of schemes provided to and the other NE states during the NDA regime in the last four years. “(With) the stand India has taken on Doklam issue under Prime Minister Modi, a message has been sent to the entire world. He has also solved the border dispute with Bangladesh, helping the (northeast) region to prosper,” the chief claimed. He also highlighted the government’s thrust to make the state free from corruption, terrorism, foreigners and pollution. “The insurgent groups of the region are surrendering one after another and development is on. The way NRC update is going on, the foreigner issue will also be resolved soon,” Shah added.