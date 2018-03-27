Siddaramaiah thanks Amit Shah for trolling Yeddyurappa; here's what he said

(BJP) President on Tuesday evidently suffered a major slip of tongue when he said if there was to be a competition for the most corrupt government in India, the one to top it would be the government. Yeddyurappa is Shah's party colleague and he led the previous Karnataka government as its 19th chief minister from May 30, 2008, to July 31, 2011. He is also BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Chief Minister thanked Shah, claiming that the president was finally speaking "the truth". Shah, corrected by a person sitting next to him, hurriedly amended his statement. In the high-stakes political campaign for Karnataka, the and the have traded many barbs, with being targeted by the challenger for alleged corruption. Shah on Monday aimed a jibe at Siddaramaiah, equating his "expensive" watch with corruption in the state. "CM is the only socialist leader who wears a wristwatch worth Rs 40 lakhs (Rs 4 million). This watch is an evidence of his corruption," said Shah. The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday.

The counting of votes will be held on May 15, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat told the media.