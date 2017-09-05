Amit Shah to launch BJP's blitzkrieg for Gujarat polls on Sunday

JUST IN
Adityanath, Akhilesh engage in Twitter war over credit for Lucknow Metro
Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

BJP president Amit Shah leaves for break during the 2nd Conclave of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah are slated to hold dozens of rallies and roadshows in Gujarat in the run up to the assembly polls in the state. Shah is slated to hold a ‘town hall’ event in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe would visit the state for three days during mid-September. Modi and Abe would also do the ‘bhumi pujan, the groundbreaking ceremony, for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai ‘high speed’ train during their visit to the state from September 13 to 15.

President Ram Nath Kovind was in Gujarat on September 3 and 4, where he inaugurated an irrigation project. Kovind hails from the Koli community, which is one of the Scheduled Castes in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Koli community is classified under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) in Gujarat.

During his visits across India, Kovind has also visited Gujarat. The Gujarat unit of BJP had then hailed him as a Koli community leader, and he was also felicitated by at the Koli community event. It even issued a press release that had said Koli and Thakor communities constitute more than 20 per cent of Gujarat’s population. With the Patidar community, or significant sections of it, having turned against the BJP after the agitation led by Hardik Patel, the party is hopeful of consolidating its support base among OBC communities in the state.

According to BJP strategists, Shah would address a ‘town hall’ event on Sunday, which will be shown live to 100 places across the state. BJP hopes to reach out to 100,000 youths across the state. The event will also have a question and answer session. Shah will also launch BJP’s “resolute Gujarat” campaign for the Gujarat assembly polls.

The campaign will highlight the economic progress achieved during the BJP rule in the state. The centrepiece of the campaign will be waters of Narmada river reaching the arid Kutch region, the growth in the dairy industry and double digit agriculture growth. The focus, a BJP leader said, is to reach out to the youths, particularly the first time voters.

The BJP has set itself a target of winning '150+' seats of the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. The assembly elections are likely in December.
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 20:39 IST

