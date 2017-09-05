Amit Shah to launch BJP's blitzkrieg for Gujarat polls on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah
are slated to hold dozens of rallies and roadshows in Gujarat
in the run up to the assembly polls in the state. Shah is slated to hold a ‘town hall’ event in Ahmedabad
on Sunday.
Modi
and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe would visit the state for three days during mid-September. Modi
and Abe would also do the ‘bhumi pujan’
, the groundbreaking ceremony, for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai ‘high speed’ train during their visit to the state from September 13 to 15.
President Ram Nath Kovind was in Gujarat
on September 3 and 4, where he inaugurated an irrigation project. Kovind hails from the Koli community, which is one of the Scheduled Castes in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Koli community
is classified under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) in Gujarat.
During his visits across India, Kovind has also visited Gujarat.
The Gujarat
unit of BJP
had then hailed him as a Koli community
leader, and he was also felicitated by at the Koli community
event. It even issued a press release that had said Koli and Thakor communities constitute more than 20 per cent of Gujarat’s population. With the Patidar community, or significant sections of it, having turned against the BJP
after the agitation led by Hardik Patel, the party is hopeful of consolidating its support base among OBC communities in the state.
According to BJP
strategists, Shah would address a ‘town hall’ event on Sunday, which will be shown live to 100 places across the state. BJP
hopes to reach out to 100,000 youths across the state. The event will also have a question and answer session. Shah will also launch BJP’s “resolute Gujarat” campaign for the Gujarat
assembly polls.
The campaign will highlight the economic progress achieved during the BJP
rule in the state. The centrepiece of the campaign will be waters of Narmada river reaching the arid Kutch region, the growth in the dairy industry and double digit agriculture growth. The focus, a BJP
leader said, is to reach out to the youths, particularly the first time voters.
The BJP
has set itself a target of winning '150+' seats of the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat.
The assembly elections are likely in December.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU