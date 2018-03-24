Amit Shah on BJP-TDP split: Modi left no stone unturned for Andhra Pradesh

BJP President today said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's decision to quit the ruling NDA was guided by "political considerations" instead of Andhra Pradesh's development concerns, and dubbed his move "unfortunate and unilateral". In a letter to the Andhra chief minister, who broke ties with the BJP after the Centre declined to grant to AP, Shah also said his party is a true well wisher of the state. He also cited a number of development projects undertaken by the Centre for the state, besides funds given to it, as he sought to reject the charge that the Modi government had not fulfilled its promises. "This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision, I am afraid will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns. It is widely known that the Union Government has not left any stone unturned in ensuring growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh," Shah said in the letter. "You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both states." Listing five infrastructure projects the Central government has initiated in the state, Shah said "a perusal of these would reaffirm what you already know and perhaps would not admit that Central government has fulfilled its obligations and that BJP is a genuine friend add true well wisher of the state." "On the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh, it is regrettable that some political parties are whipping up public sentiments rather than encouraging an informed debate which is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. "I would like you to introspect whether political parties should be pitting sentiments and development against each other to further their political agenda," Shah told Naidu. Top 10 developments 1. Congress moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt in the Lok Sabha The Congress party on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued to insist she couldn’t consider other no-confidence motions moved by the (YSRCP) and (TDP) amid din. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, will move the no-confidence motion when the House reconvenes on Tuesday. The motion has been listed for Tuesday and the Congress has issued an order to all its MPs to be present in the House on that day. 2. TDP wants all-party meet on for Andhra Pradesh TDP) on Thursday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of to Andhra Pradesh, after proceedings in the House remained paralysed for the 14th day. The party also alleged that the protests by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIADMK in the two Houses were "planted". "We are sad over the manner in which both the houses are conducted," TDP's MP Y S Chowdary said today after the Lok Sabha could not take up for the fourth day the no-confidence motion notices given by his party against the government over the special status issue. 3. Dressed as a cattle herder, TDP MP protests outside Parliament TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Friday sported the look of cattle herder to protest against the denial of to Andhra Pradesh, at the premises. The protest that is taking place for a while now has been taken to a different level by Sivaprasad, the TDP MP from Chittoor. With his creative costumes, he has been successful in grabbing the attention at least to himself, if not on the issue. From dressing up as a schoolboy, the Chittoor MP has even donned a sari as a part of the protest. 4. TDP calls for statewide agitation The will on Thursday hold a statewide peaceful protest in the support of party MPs' agitation in the Calling for the agitation, TDP unit president K. Kala Venkatrao in a teleconference with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, in-charges and other party leaders told them to sit on demonstration and protest meetings in major junctions of all constituencies. Venkatrao said the agitation must be peaceful and should not cause any trouble to the layman. 5. ‘Centre committing political suicide’: TDP politburo member and Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the government had no authority to “reject” a no-confidence motion when a notice had been served. "Running away from facing a no-confidence motion is like committing political suicide. Not taking up such a motion for discussion is against parliamentary traditions," said Yanamala, previously the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. "It is not proper for the Speaker to reject the motion citing disorder in the House.

It is the responsibility of the government to run the House in order," he said.