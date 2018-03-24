Amit Shah on BJP-TDP split: Modi left no stone unturned for Andhra Pradesh

-
-
BJP President Amit Shah today said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's decision to quit the ruling NDA was guided by "political considerations" instead of Andhra Pradesh's development concerns, and dubbed his move "unfortunate and unilateral". In a letter to the Andhra chief minister, who broke ties with the BJP after the Centre declined to grant Special Category Status to AP, Shah also said his party is a true well wisher of the state. He also cited a number of development projects undertaken by the Centre for the state, besides funds given to it, as he sought to reject the charge that the Modi government had not fulfilled its promises. "This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision, I am afraid will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns. It is widely known that the Union Government has not left any stone unturned in ensuring growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh," Shah said in the letter. "You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both states." Listing five infrastructure projects the Central government has initiated in the state, Shah said "a perusal of these would reaffirm what you already know and perhaps would not admit that Central government has fulfilled its obligations and that BJP is a genuine friend add true well wisher of the state." "On the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh, it is regrettable that some political parties are whipping up public sentiments rather than encouraging an informed debate which is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. "I would like you to introspect whether political parties should be pitting sentiments and development against each other to further their political agenda," Shah told Naidu. Top 10 developments 1. Congress moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt in the Lok Sabha The Congress party on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha, even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued to insist she couldn’t consider other no-confidence motions moved by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) amid din. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, will move the no-confidence motion when the House reconvenes on Tuesday. The motion has been listed for Tuesday and the Congress has issued an order to all its MPs to be present in the House on that day. 2. TDP wants all-party meet on special category status for Andhra Pradesh TDP) on Thursday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, after proceedings in the House remained paralysed for the 14th day. The party also alleged that the protests by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIADMK in the two Houses were "planted". "We are sad over the manner in which both the houses are conducted," TDP's Rajya Sabha MP Y S Chowdary said today after the Lok Sabha could not take up for the fourth day the no-confidence motion notices given by his party against the government over the special status issue. 3. Dressed as a cattle herder, TDP MP protests outside Parliament TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Friday sported the look of cattle herder to protest against the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, at the Parliament premises. The protest that is taking place for a while now has been taken to a different level by Sivaprasad, the TDP MP from Chittoor. With his creative costumes, he has been successful in grabbing the attention at least to himself, if not on the issue. From dressing up as a schoolboy, the Chittoor MP has even donned a sari as a part of the protest. 4. TDP calls for statewide agitation The Telugu Desam Party will on Thursday hold a statewide peaceful protest in the support of party MPs' agitation in the Parliament. Calling for the agitation, TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Kala Venkatrao in a teleconference with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, in-charges and other party leaders told them to sit on demonstration and protest meetings in major junctions of all constituencies. Venkatrao said the agitation must be peaceful and should not cause any trouble to the layman. 5. ‘Centre committing political suicide’: TDP politburo member and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the government had no authority to “reject” a no-confidence motion when a notice had been served. "Running away from facing a no-confidence motion is like committing political suicide. Not taking up such a motion for discussion is against parliamentary traditions," said Yanamala, previously the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. "It is not proper for the Speaker to reject the motion citing disorder in the House.
It is the responsibility of the government to run the House in order," he said.6. ‘Centre behind the agitation’: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had said she was unable to take up the no-confidence motion as there was no order in the House. Yanamala asked if the AIADMK, which was raising protests in the well of the House, was not a party friendly to the BJP. "The Centre is behind the agitation by friendly parties in the Lok Sabha, only to run away from facing a no-confidence motion. The happenings in the House are proof enough," he added. On Tuesday, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha appeared united over a no-confidence motion against the government, which was not taken up, as members of AIADMK and TRS protested near the Speaker's podium. 7. Willing to discuss no-confidence motion, says Ananth Kumar: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Tuesday said the government would not curtail the ongoing Parliament session and that it was ready to discuss all the issues, including the no-confidence motions against it. At the same time, Kumar added that the government was determined to go ahead with the key Bills, including the one on triple talaq and the abolition of the Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018. He added that the House would function according to schedule until April 6. Kumar added that the government had been telling the Opposition, including the Congress, since day one that it was ready to discuss all the matters, including the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, special package to Andhra Pradesh, Cauvery river water dispute and the no-confidence motion. "We are ready to discuss all the issues. We are waiting for both the Houses to function properly. We are ready to reply on all the issues." Stating that the NDA enjoys confidence "inside and outside" the Parliament, Ananth Kumar has ruled out any threat to the Narendra Modi government from the no-confidence motions moved against it. 9. Chandrababu calls for unity on no-confidence motion: N Chandrababu Naidu has asked TDP MPs and senior party leaders to impress on other opposition parties the need to bring in the no-confidence motion against the Modi-led government at the Centre. The TDP chief reviewed the happenings in Parliament during a teleconference with his party MPs and senior leaders last night and apprehended that the Centre might get the session adjourned sine die by creating a din through other parties. He sought to know why the party MPs and leaders were not taking up discussion on the no trust motion. ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP quits NDA, to move no-confidence motion against BJP "Be alert and react according to their moves. Ensure that MPs of other parties also attend the House. Get no-trust motion notices issued by other parties as well," he told his MPs. The TDP had issued a notice last Friday to move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, protesting non-implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. 10) BJP says it gave Andhra billions, but TDP still left NDA: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had been trying to highlight what it has done for Andhra Pradesh since the spat with its ally, the TDP, went public. Kumar said that though the Modi government generously released an additional grant of Rs 240 billion (Rs 24,000 crore) after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP had taken the decision to walk out of the NDA and move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government "keeping some of its issues in mind". The Union minister claimed that no state in the country had ever received funds the way Andhra Pradesh had for the construction and development of its capital Amaravati, the Polavaram dam, national highways, irrigation projects, and houses for the poor. Further, the minister felt that the TDP's decision and actions were taken due to the agitation by the Congress and the YSR Congress Party over the granting of special-category status. ALSO READ: YSR Congress moves a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against Modi govt He stressed that the BJP was always with the people of Andhra Pradesh and was committed to their development. The BJP had earlier asserted that it was ready to do more than just give special-category status to Andhra Pradesh a day after N Chandrababu Naidu, pulled out the TDP from the NDA alliance.
