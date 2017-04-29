Amit vs Amit: The data duel between BJP and Trinamool Congress

During his Ebar Bangla campaign, which the BJP is using in its bid to uproot the ruling Trinamool Congress by 2021, the saffron party's national president, Amit Shah, fired a series of salvos at the state’s ruling party, referring to data sourced from union government departments.
West Bengal finance minister, Amit Mitra also took upon himself to counter Shah's claims. Here is a point-by-point presentation of arguments and counter-arguments between the two.
|Amit Shah's claim
|Amit Mitra’s response
|We thought after end of Left rule, development will begin in Bengal. But we have been disappointed during the past 6 years
|They are comparing a govt of 6 years with 34 years of Left rule. They're like seasonal birds who come and go and thus cannot see the development in Bengal. During the first five years of this govt, planned expenditure rose from Rs 14,615 cr to Rs 54,069 crore. Capital expenditure was up 7 times and state’s revenues doubled.
|Bengal's share in GDP growth was 25% during independence. Now it is 4%
|Bengal's GDP has more than doubled from Rs 4.61 lakh crore in 2010-11 to Rs 9.20 lakh crore in 2015-16
|Bengal had a debt of Rs 1.9 lakh crore when the Left was voted out. It has risen to Rs 3 lakh crore now
|Of the Rs 113,000 crore increase in the state’s debt during the past five years, around Rs 94,000 crore went into debt servicing. Bengal’s debt-GSDP ratio has improved from 41% to 35%
|Power production in Bengal is below the national average
|Bengal is one of the few power-surplus states in the country. By June 2017, it will achieve 100% rural electrification, the first State in India to do so
|Agriculture growth has slowed in Bengal
|Bengal has won Krishi Karman award 5 years in a row from Govt of India for excellence in agriculture, since 2011
|TMC promoted appeasement politics
|Kanyashree, Yuvashree, Sabuj Shree, Sabuj Sathi, Gatidhara, Geetanjali, Khadya Sathi, Baitarani, Samabyathi, Samarthan – these schemes are for all. Govt of Bengal works for all. Our reforms in e-governance, financial matters and in other areas of public service delivery have benefited all sections of society.
|Bengal failed to curb FICN, became a laughing stock by opposing demonetisation
|After demonetisation, the BJP claimed notebandi has eliminated fake notes in the country. Everyone knows the truth.
|Industries shutting down, bomb making factories booming
|Industrial growth: India 7%, Bengal 10%. Furthermore, 40% investment proposals received at Bengal Global Business Summit are in process of fructification. (Figure for same in Gujarat is 2-3%)
