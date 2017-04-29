Amit vs Amit: The data duel between BJP and Trinamool Congress

Amit Shah's claim Amit Mitra’s response

We thought after end of Left rule, development will begin in Bengal. But we have been disappointed during the past 6 years They are comparing a govt of 6 years with 34 years of Left rule. They're like seasonal birds who come and go and thus cannot see the development in Bengal. During the first five years of this govt, planned expenditure rose from Rs 14,615 cr to Rs 54,069 crore. Capital expenditure was up 7 times and state’s revenues doubled.

Bengal's share in growth was 25% during independence. Now it is 4% Bengal's has more than doubled from Rs 4.61 lakh crore in 2010-11 to Rs 9.20 lakh crore in 2015-16

Bengal had a debt of Rs 1.9 lakh crore when the Left was voted out. It has risen to Rs 3 lakh crore now Of the Rs 113,000 crore increase in the state’s debt during the past five years, around Rs 94,000 crore went into debt servicing. Bengal’s debt-GSDP ratio has improved from 41% to 35%

Power production in Bengal is below the national average Bengal is one of the few power-surplus states in the country. By June 2017, it will achieve 100% rural electrification, the first State in India to do so

Agriculture growth has slowed in Bengal Bengal has won Krishi Karman award 5 years in a row from Govt of India for excellence in agriculture, since 2011

TMC promoted appeasement politics Kanyashree, Yuvashree, Sabuj Shree, Sabuj Sathi, Gatidhara, Geetanjali, Khadya Sathi, Baitarani, Samabyathi, Samarthan – these schemes are for all. Govt of Bengal works for all. Our reforms in e-governance, financial matters and in other areas of public service delivery have benefited all sections of society.

Bengal failed to curb FICN, became a laughing stock by opposing demonetisation After demonetisation, the BJP claimed notebandi has eliminated fake notes in the country. Everyone knows the truth.

Industries shutting down, bomb making factories booming Industrial growth: India 7%, Bengal 10%. Furthermore, 40% investment proposals received at Bengal Global Business Summit are in process of fructification. (Figure for same in Gujarat is 2-3%)