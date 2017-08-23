Andhra bypoll: Over 75% voter turnout in Nandyal constitutuency

Over 75 per cent voters cast ballots in the by-election to Nandyal assembly constituency in Kurnool district of on Wednesday, which passed off peacefully barring minor incidents.

For the first time, the is using the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the election.

Though polling came to an end at 6 p.m., those standing in queues were allowed to cast their votes. The exact polling figures are expected later.

Tension prevailed at Atmkaur in the evening when family members of TDP and YSR Congress party candidates clashed. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Long queues were seen when polling booths opened at 7 a.m.

Over 2.19 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise at 255 centres.

The VVPAT helps the voters know the candidates they voted for. The VVPAT attached to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) displays for seven seconds the name of the candidate the voter cast ballot for.

Tight security arrangements were made across the politically sensitive constituency to ensure peaceful and fair polling.

More than 2,500 police personnel, six units of central paramilitary forces, 15 platoons of the Armed Reserve and Special Police were deployed.

A drone camera, 259 body-on cameras and 60 CCTV cameras were used to monitor the polling.

The election authorities monitored polling process through web casting cameras. More than 1,600 polling personnel were deployed.

The by-poll were necessitated after the death of Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who had quit the YSR Congress party to join the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) last year.

There are 15 candidates in the fray, including Bhuma's nephew Brahmananda Reddy of the TDP, Silpa Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress and Abdul Khader from the Congress.

It is a direct fight between the TDP and the YSR Congress. Both the parties are treating it as a fight for prestige.

The constituency witnessed high-voltage and acrimonious campaign led by Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

The stakes are high for both the parties as the result will be seen as a referendum on the performance of TDP-BJP government and indicate which way the wind will blow in the 2019 election.

The counting of votes will be taken up on August 28.

--IANS

ms/rn