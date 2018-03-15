JUST IN
PM is using Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan against us: Andhra CM

Chief Minister said BJP is using Opposition leaders Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan against the TDP.

ANI  |  Amaravati 

Pawan Kalyan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a conspiracy against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Naidu alleged that 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the same with Andhra Pradesh, what he did with Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister said the BJP is using Opposition leaders Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan against the TDP.

"There is a strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across the country. Yesterday's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by-poll results are an example of that," Naidu during a teleconference with his Party MPs said.

"People will reject all those involved in this conspiracy. TDP had survived many such conspiracies. People won't spare collusion politics," he added.

Naidu also rebuffed the corruption charges made by Pawan Kalyan, terming it 'baseless and meaningless'.

He further said that it is a crucial time for the people of the state when everybody should come together and intensify pressure on the Centre.

"Everyone should work for the interests of the state. Such criticism won't benefit anyone. Allegations are being levelled against me and Lokesh, but people know the truth," he said.
First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 16:00 IST

