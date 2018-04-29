Andhra Pradesh: BJP caught unawares by Chandrababu Naidu's war cry

Andhra Pradesh, like poll-bound Karnataka, has emerged into a political battlefield. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has raised his offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in anticipation of an “imminent attack” from the Centre after the elections in Karnataka are over.

It started as a political slugfest over the issue of special category status for Andhra Pradesh between the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), to which Naidu belongs. The latest political rhetoric of Naidu has assumed newer dimensions. On April ...