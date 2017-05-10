Andhra Pradesh minister's son, friend killed in high-speed crash

The accident occurred at around 3 am

Minister P Narayana's son and his friend were killed when their car rammed into a pillar in the Jubilee Hills area here early today.



The accident occurred at around 3 am when the SUV, being driven by state municipal administration minister's son hit the pillar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west zone) A Venkateshwar Rao told PTI.



The minister's son Nishith Narayana (23) and his friend died on the spot, Rao said.



The car was being driven by Nishith at a high speed and allegedly in an inebriated condition, the DCP said based on preliminary investigation.



The pillar was constructed for the ongoing Metro rail project in the Jubilee Hills area, he said.



Further probe was underway, he added.

Press Trust of India