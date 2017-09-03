Andhra Pradesh: TDP's by-election win puts friends and foes on back foot

The victory of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in the by-election held in the Nandyal Assembly segment on August 23 has demonstrated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s rising grip on electoral politics in the state. The by-election was necessary because Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who had won on the YSR Congress ticket in 2014 but later joined the ruling party, died. (The issue of his disqualification owing to his defection has reached the Supreme Court.) The TDP fielded his brother’s son Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy while Shilpa Mohan Reddy, who ...