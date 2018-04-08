JUST IN
Andhra special status: Kejriwal slams PM Modi for detention of TDP MPs

We condemn this and completely support their demand, said Kejriwal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets with the MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) who were detained at Tughlak Road Police Station for raising lslogans outside PM Narendra Modi's residence | PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 21 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs were detained by police while marching towards his residence to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh.

"The demand being made by them is completely just. It is sad that the respectable MPs were sent to jail when they went to meet him."

"This is not democracy, not correct. This is arrogance. We condemn this and completely support their demand," the Chief Minister told media after meeting the MPs.

All the MPs -- including former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and J.C. Diwakar Reddy -- were bundled into a bus by police from Race Course Road in the heart of Delhi from where they set out to reach the Prime Minister's residence.
First Published: Sun, April 08 2018. 17:37 IST

