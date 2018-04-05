Andhra spl status: Five YSR Cong MPs to resign Friday, sit on hunger strike

All the five Members of on Thursday announced they will resign from Parliament and sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhawan over their demand for special category status to

The party also said that on one pretext or the another, the Speaker is not admitting its no-confidence notice and has been denying a discussion on the motion.

"After the house is adjourned sine die tomorrow (Friday), all five of us will tender our resignation and sit on an indefinite hunger strike at the Andhra Bhawan till our demand is met," party MP Vara Prasadarao Velagapalli said.

Addressing a press conference here, the MPs blamed Chief Minister N. for failing to get the status for the state despite being in the ruling Democratic Alliance (NDA) for four years.

They dismissed the state's ruling Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) MPs' protests inside Parliament for special status as mere "gimmick and antics".

The decision came after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not take up the no-confidence motion for which the gave at least 12 notices on different occasions.

"On one pretext or the another, the Speaker is not admitting our no-confidence notice and has been denying us a discussion on the motion. If the motion is not taken up again on Friday, we will have no choice but to resign," Velagapalli added.

He said that let alone the special category status, Naidu "could not even get what is enshrined in the Bifurcation Act". The quit the NDA last month.

Another MP Y V Subba Reddy said that the proposed resignations will not be symbolic and these would be submitted in a proper format. The party would like bypolls to be held for the seats vacated by them, he said.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks that "some tainted parties" were ready to shake hands with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Subba Reddy said that if the were to join the BJP's company it "would not have been the first party to have brought the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government".

Midhun Reddy, one of the five YSR MPs, called the members to resign from the along with his MPs.

"This sit-in is part of the antics. They are resorting to drama. The marshals will remove them. What I would like to tell the members is -- let us fight together for our state and let's resign from Parliament together. Cheap tactics like sitting in Parliament will not help," Midhun Reddy said while reacting to reports of MPs staging a sit-in inside Parliament House from Thursday.

Bowing to long-pending demand by a section of the state's population, the central government had in 2014 bifurcated the state to carve out Telangana and residuary state of by getting the Reorganisation Act passed in Parliament.

Velagapalli pointed out that after the bifurcation, Telangana, which accounts for roughly 40 per cent of the total population of the undivided state, got around 70 per cent of the state's revenue sources while the "residuary that houses around 60 per cent of the population got just 30-35 per cent of the revenue resources".

To compensate that, the then Union government had proposed special category status to But that promise has not been fulfilled till date," he said.

The and the members have been agitating in both houses of Parliament ever since the second half of the Budget session commenced on March 5, demanding special category status to They gather near the Speaker's podium while holding placards and shouting slogans.