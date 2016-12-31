Anil Baijal to take oath as Delhi L-G

TRENDING ON BS
Former union home secretary Anil Baijal will take oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi at Raj Niwas at 11 am on Saturday.

President Pranab Mukherjee had on December 28 accepted Najeeb Jung's resignation and approved Baijal's name as the next L-G of the National Capital Territory.

Baijal, a 1969 batch India Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Union Territories cadre, was removed as union home secretary when the UPA government assumed power in May 2004.

The former bureaucrat has also been the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and had headed key public sector companies like Prasar Bharti and Indian Airlines.

Jung had submitted his resignation on December 22, ending a nearly three-and-half-year-long eventful tenure, mostly marked by bitter confrontation with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

